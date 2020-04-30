The director of the Taiwan National Security Office (NSB, the country’s intelligence agency), Chiu Kuo-cheng, said today that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “sick,” the official Taiwanese agency CNA reported.

EFE –

That medium claims that Chiu appeared Today in parliamentary headquarters and, asked by a deputy of the ruling party about Kim’s state of health, he gave that answer without offering more details.

When asked by the legislator if the North Korean leader is still alive, the intelligence chief Taiwanese He smiled and avoided the answer.

The opposition also joined questions on the issue by raising the possibility that, in the event of Kim’s death, there would be a power vacuum in North Korea, something about which Chiu assured that intelligence Taiwanese it is “prepared” for that eventuality.

The retired general, who was minister and chief of the General Staff, assured that the NSB has information about the situation in North Korea but that he could only talk about it “behind closed doors”, since doing so publicly would endanger his sources .

According to information from CNAChiu recalled that in the event of a military conflict related to North Korea, Taiwan would also be in the “catchment area” and not just neighboring countries like Japan or South Korea.

In recent days, reports have repeated that Kim suffers from serious health problems after an alleged heart operation, something that the South Korean authorities called “false news.”

North Korean propaganda has been running since April 12 without reporting on-the-ground activities or posting a current image of Kim Jong-un, which has also been absent from several important events, including those of April 15 (main national holiday), although it has reproduced messages from the country’s leader.

In this context, marked in turn by the coronavirus pandemic, and given the traditional opacity of the North Korean regime, different media have published information, always citing anonymous sources, in which it is said that the health status of the marshal is delicate, due to that supposed heart operation.

Seoul has declined to disclose Kim’s current location, despite satellite imagery locating his train in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the place where anonymous sources from the southern government were already placing the North Korean leader last week.

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul indicated that the absences of the highest authority of the Juché regime could respond to interest in reducing the scale of major events in the country as part of its efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Although Pyongyang has not reported any cases of coronavirus on its territory, South Korean authorities say that medical and sanitary capacities are being strengthened in the North.

Meanwhile, China, a traditional ally of North Korea, maintains an absolute silence on the subject and the spokesmen of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs limit themselves to saying that they have no information to offer.