TAITRA brings together CEOs and top global officials to discuss the synergistic digital future at COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

Global technology leaders gathered at COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual to discuss the future technology-driven landscape. Event organizer TAITRA invited executives from Intel, Arm, AMD, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Supermicro, and NXP Semiconductors to share their views on the industry at COMPUTEX CEO Conferences and COMPUTEX Keynotes.

Intel: Keynote Speech to Spark Innovation

Intel Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Johnston Holthaus spoke on corporate sustainability awareness in the face of the global pandemic and how she continues to work with global partners to promote digital transformation; Intel not only responds to global market demand quickly and flexibly with the IDM 2.0 business model, it also continues to drive innovation with 5G and its open architecture. Intel also unveiled new performance-leading products that enrich the user experience.

Arm: Boost global recovery after pandemic

In his speech, Arm CEO Simon Segars explained that long-term investments in research and development are the key to shaping that future. Arm has invested significant resources in its next-generation architecture. Over the next decade, Armv9 will enable partners to solve complex problems around computing-related security, computing efficiency, and AI-enabled services, all while fighting climate change.

AMD: Introducing Innovative Packaging Technology for High-Performance Computing

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD President and CEO, delivered a keynote address entitled “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem,” presenting several new processors and graphics cards, as well as a fresh design framework for notebooks. Dr. Su also announced collaborations with an electric vehicle company and a mobile phone manufacturer to offer a better user experience. Additionally, AMD introduced the latest 3D chiplet technology, a size-saving breakthrough for high-performance computing that exceeds today’s interconnect density.

NVIDIA: Activating the Industrial Revolution 4.0 with AI

According to Jerry Chen, Head of Global Business Development for Manufacturing and Industries at NVIDIA, AI is the most impactful general-purpose technology, and will take the center of advanced technologies such as 5G, HPC, AIoT and robotics, to drive development and industry transformation.

Micron Technology: Driving AI Innovation with Storage in the New Age of Data-Intensive Computing

Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted that the world is at the dawn of a new era of data-intensive computing. AI and 5G technology are the two main drivers of this era. Faced with the rapid growth of AI applications and the multiple associated challenges, Micron Technology will continue to build a reliable and consistent infrastructure based on memory and storage for a better future of AI.

Supermicro: Respond to the demand for innovations with a range of products and solutions

Supermicro President and CEO Charles Liang stated that Supermicro will continue to meet customer demand in terms of AI, 5G and cloud solutions through its leading technology, innovation, high quality and serviceability. Supermicro will also drive technology development with its partners through collaborations.

NXP Semiconductors: The Secure Smart Edge Is Closer Thanks to the New Era of Edge Computing

Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, explained that AIoT devices are changing people’s way of life. While they create a great user experience, it is imperative to fully protect your data and make a secure smart edge a reality. NXP Semiconductors will also help create a safer and smarter world through groundbreaking innovations.

For more information:

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX:

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading trade shows for ICT, IoT and startups, with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Jointly organized by the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based on entire Taiwan ICT dedicated groups, covers the entire spectrum of the ICT sector from established brands to emerging and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, in addition to the protection of intellectual property rights, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors seeking partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and on Twitter @computex_taipei with the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual:

As a technology pioneer, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the fair will work online. Together with major global tech players, COMPUTEX organizer Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) presents #COMPUTEXVirtual (including the #InnoVEXVirtual global startup and innovation expo), a virtual platform powered by AI, and aims to offer an exceptional virtual exhibition experience that transcends distances.

Explore #COMPUTEXVirtual now at https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/.

Information about TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit trade promotion organization. Sponsored by government and industry organizations, TAITRA helps companies expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and has five local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches around the world. Together with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network that is dedicated to promoting world trade.

