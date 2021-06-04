Taito Egret II Mini, the arcade with rotating screen for vertical games, plus trackball and paddle | Gaming

The mythical Taito joins the fashion for mini consoles, but Taito Egret II will be a very special model, with functions never seen before in this type of machine.

Perhaps his name does not sound too much to the younger generations, but in the 80s and 90s of the last century Taito was one of the most popular video game companies in the recreational field, with unforgettable classics such as Space invaders or Bubble bobble.

The Japanese company has just presented Taito Egret II Mini, a mini arcade machine with spectacular new features that will attract the attention of fans: rotating screen, and trackball and paddle support. If these words sound like Chinese to you, let’s explain what they mean.

Its most spectacular function is 5-inch screen with 4: 3 ratio that can be rotated, to place it vertically. This gives you the perfect orientation to play the many shoot’em ups or vertical ship games that were in the 80s and 90s, and that were played with a rotated screen. You can see it in this video:

But it is not the only great novelty of this curious mini arcade.

As we see the furniture consists of an arcade controller that can be configured to recognize 4 or 8 addresses, depending on the game. This prevents false or unrecognized moves. It also has 6 buttons that are ideal for fighting games.

Taito Egret II Mini comes with 40 pre-installed games, with great classics that have not appeared on other systems, not even emulated on modern consoles. These are the first confirmed titles, the rest will be revealed little by little:

Space Invaders Lunar Rescue Qix Elevator Action Chack’n Pop Bubble Bobble Rastan Saga Rainbow Islands Extra New Zealand Story Don Doko Don Violence Fight Cadash Liquid Kids Metal Black Kaiser Knuckle

Games like Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Island, Rastan Saga or New Zealand Story They are among the best in arcade history.

Retro console inspired by the first Game & Watch that Nintendo sold in 1980. It has three Mario Bros games and a color LCD screen.

In addition, additional gamepads, Taito is going to put on sale a special controller that contains a trackball and a paddle.

A trackball is a ball that is rolled with the palm of the hand to move the game character, almost always a ball. It was popularized in titles like Marble Madness. A paddle is a rotary button that turns left or right, and is used to move a paddle in games like the mythical Arkanoid brick crusher. You can see them here, the trackball in yellow and the paddle, in blue:

Don’t be fooled by the photo, it is not a mini remote. Measures 24 centimeters long.

This remote will come with 10 additional games that need these peculiar controls, on an SD card that can be inserted into the machine. Taito has confirmed the following titles:

Strike Bowling Arkanoid Plump Pop Syvalion Cameltry Arkanoid Returns

For the rest, it includes a USB Type C connector for the current, the conventional USB connectors for the controls, an HDMI output to connect to the TV, and a headphone jack connector.

Taito Egret II Mini will go on sale on March 2nd next year in Japan, at a price of around 166 euros. So most likely if it reaches Europe, it will exceed 200 euros.

The control with the trackball and the paddle costs about 105 euros, a second arcade controller 75 euros, and a gamepad, 25 euros.

We are sure that this mini arcade will be sold out soon, due to its curious characteristics.