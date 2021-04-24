Taison come home

04/24/2021 at 3:20 AM CEST

Taison is the star signing of the International for this 2021. The 33-year-old former Shakhtar Donetsk striker is wearing red again after more than a brilliant decade in Ukrainian football.

He has signed for two years, until mid-2023, for the club that launched him to stardom and where he won two continental titles: the Copa Sudamericana (2008) and the second Copa Libertadores (2010) in the history of the entity.

His repatriation has been highly celebrated by the crooked colorada. And the club has awarded him number 10, which another local idol, the Argentine Andrés D’Alessandro, wore until December.

The footballer already has the documentation regularized by the CBF and will start working immediately under the orders of the Spanish coach, Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

▶ ️ Taison was introduced in this sixth and started the work in CT Parque Gigante. The player made the first appraisals, it was Beira-Rio and he killed the home. Full video: https://t.co/5JUQ5EnnS8 #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/xOgtUpJY4V – Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) April 23, 2021

His debut, however, will wait a few days. His presence is ruled out next Tuesday in the match against Deportivo Táchira, from the second day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. In principle, if there is no setback, he could play his first minutes in this second red stage on May 5 when Olimpia will visit the Beira-Rio stadium, in a Libertadores match.

In his presentation, Taison, who arrives with the freedom letter, has been euphoric. “I return to the club that I love, here I won important titles and now a new story begins, I return with much more experience. I am happy, well prepared and I make myself available to everyone … I have returned to win big things”, has exposed.