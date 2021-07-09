Tainy and Yandel release “Deja Vu”, the first single from their album DYNASTY

Puerto Ricans Tainy and Yandel will present “Deja Vu,” the first single from their album DYNASTY, on Thursday, according to a statement released this Wednesday.

Reggeaton player Yandel and producer Tainy announced “Dynasty”, their first joint album whose first single, entitled “Deja Vu”, was released this Friday.

Tainy thus joins the mythical reggaeton composer Yandel, part of the Wisin y Yandel duo, who is now joining up with his young compatriot in DYNASTY for this new project.

“Deja Vu” will premiere simultaneously through the projection of a video in 13 stadiums in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

The cities of New York, Miami and San Juan will host the grand premiere of DYNASTY’s first single.

Over time, Tainy has become one of the best-known faces in the music industry worldwide. With each premiere, he has known how to mark a before and after in many aspects. It is no secret that each and every one of his works has marked the lives of a great number of people around the world.

And that is something that very few people achieve, after all. But not only that, but Tainy always knows how to improve himself. Little by little, song by song. Recently, the artist has managed to leave each and every one of his followers speechless. How? With the release of a very special song.

It’s called ‘Deja vu’ and, far from everything being there, Tainy wanted to have another of the great names in the music industry. We are talking, of course, of Yandel. Together they wanted to prepare every detail of this collaboration, being one of the most anticipated in recent times. Below you will find the full lyrics of the song, as well as the official music video. We are sure you will love it!

Listen to this great song in the link below and tell us what you think: