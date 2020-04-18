Fish striker lost to defensive midfielder Nicolás Tripichio twice, scoring 4-1 and 4-3. The Libertadores em Casa challenge is a Conmebol initiative in the pandemic

With the stoppage of competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Libertadores, in partnership with EA Sports, is promoting some virtual challenges to pass the time before the tournament returns.

Tailson was defeated in the CONMEBOL FIFA Challenge against Defensa y Justicia (Ivan Storti / Santos)

This Friday, Santos made their debut in the ‘Libertadores virtual’. Represented by striker Tailson, Peixe faced Defensa y Justicia-ARG, whose representative was defensive midfielder Nicolás Tripichio.

Two matches were played, one outward and one back. In the first, the Argentine won by 4 to 1. In the second, the Brazilian was defeated again, this time by 4 to 3. In the aggregate, he finished 8 to 4. Despite being defeated in the confrontation, Tailson approved the initiative of Conmebol de hold the tournament.

– This action that Conmebol is doing is really cool. As I cannot be represented by Santos in a real stadium, being represented in the video game is a huge pleasure for me – he said.👏🏻 GG!

