Tails 4.20 ups the ante on anonymity and privacy

Security and privacy are aspects that are trading on the rise in a technological environment where malware, theft of personal data and cyber espionage are the order of the day, and therefore, more and more users are looking for software that brings them closer to what they it should be a fundamental right of the Internet. That is not respected …

Tails 4.20 is one of the best operating systems for those seeking anonymity and privacy. A GNU / Linux distribution free and open source based on Debian, which like any other distro includes a package of basic applications such as a web browser, email client, office tools or multimedia players / editors, and has the possibility of additionally installing whatever you want.

It includes encryption tools for file, document, email or instant messaging protection, and its reference browser is none other than Tor Browser, another development that like Tails is the responsibility of The Tor Project. Perhaps its greatest quality lies in the online privacy protection offered by using Tor to redirect communications around a distributed network of relays conducted by volunteers from around the world. All Tails applications are configured to connect through Tor while direct (non-anonymous) connections are blocked.

Tails 4.20, what’s new

Like the latest version of the Tor Browser browser, the latest version of Tails stands out for its improved experience to connect to TOR. Once connected to the local network, a Tor Connection wizard helps the user to connect to the Tor network.

This new assistant is most useful for users who are at high risk of physical surveillance, are under heavy network censorship, or have a poor Internet connection. As cited:

It better protects users who need to go unnoticed if their use of Tor may seem suspicious to someone monitoring their Internet connection (parental control, abusive partner, work or school network, etc.). It allows people who need to connect to Tor via bridges to configure them without having to change the default settings on the welcome screen. It helps novice users understand how to connect to a local Wi-Fi network. Provide feedback while connecting to Tor and help troubleshoot network issues.

From Tor Project they admit that this wizard is still far from perfect (even though they have been working on it since February), but they promise improvements in future versions and for that reason they ask for comments on its use from those who use it.

In addition to the usual known bug fixes for each version, multiple components have been updated starting with the Linux kernel at version 5.10.46 to improve compatibility with newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.); the Tor browser is already in the latest version 10.5.2; KeePassXC to 2.6.2; Thunderbird mail client to 78.11.0 or OnionShare updated to version 2.2.

Tails 4.20 is available for download on its website, where it also offers the release notes, documentation, support forum, and installation and usage tutorials for machines. Windows, macOS and Linux, both upgrades from older systems and clean installs for old and new users in a “LiveCD” or “LiveUSB” install / run format not unlike any other Linux distro. Recommended test.