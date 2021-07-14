Taila Santos vs. Mandy Böhm rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on September 4

Mandy Bohm’s debut in the Octagon has a new date. Your combat against Taila santos was transferred to UFC Fight Night on September 4.

The change was confirmed by Guilherme Cruz from MMA Fighting the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Saints, will seek to extend its great phase in UFC. After winning his contract in Contender Series, Taila lost front Mara Romero Borella on UFC Fortress. After the defeat, he won his next two bouts. In his last fight, he beat Gillian robertson by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 17.

Bohm, became known on the German circuit of the MMA, for his passage in GMC, the largest organization in the country. Later, she was called up to fight for the flyweight belt of TKO MMA, where he surprised and knocked out the Canadian Jade Masson-Wong on TKO 48.

Your step in Bellator MMA It was fleeting, in the beginning it had its debut in front of Liz carmouche, but the coronavirus pandemic failed to complete the fight. In his only match in the organization, he defeated Griet Eeckhout by unanimous decision in Bellator 247.

UFC Fight Night September 4 will be held in a place to be defined.

