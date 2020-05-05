Taika Waititi will direct a Star Wars film, a project about which rumors had circulated in Hollywood earlier this year.

The Mickey Mouse giant noted in a statement that Waititiwho won the Oscar for the best script adapted by ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (2019), he will write this new film in the saga galactic for the big screen with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who was nominated for the Best Original Screenplay statuette for ‘1917’ (2019).

Disney did not give any details of the plot of this new movie nor did it specify a release date.

The announcement of this new feature film became official taking advantage of the fact that today is May 4, colloquially known as the Star wars day.

This special day is celebrated taking advantage of a play on words in English: ‘May the Fourth’, fourth of May in Spanish, which sounds very similar to the beginning of “May The Force Be With You”, the famous phrase “May the force be with you ”That popularized Star Wars.

The specialized media The Hollywood Reporter assured in January that those responsible for Star Wars had proposed to Waititi to put him in charge of a movie in the saga.

Waititi He already has experience in the Star Wars universe since he directed the eighth episode of the first season of ‘The Mandalorian‘, Which with the Chilean Pedro Pascal as the protagonist meant the premiere of the saga in the world of real action series.

The New Zealand director is one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood for its versatility and ability to conquer the public with the most diverse films.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017), which relaunched the Nordic superhero films with great humor and a tribute to the eighties culture, served as a letter of introduction for Waititi facing the general public and grossed worldwide $ 854 million.

Although he had previously caught the attention of moviegoers with the unique vampire comedy ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ (2014).

Confirmation for Waititi came last year with ‘Jojo Rabbit’, a unique film, among the comedy surreal and historical drama, about a Nazi boy whose invisible friend is Adolf Hitler.

Waititi, who reserved as an actor the role of Hitler, triumphed with this movie starring Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson.

The director has a very busy future, as the comedy ‘Next Goal Wins’ is pending release and it is confirmed that he will direct ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth película movieThor‘And that will include Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in its cast.

For its part, Star Wars is not going to release any movies in 2020 after it hit theaters in December ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019), which closed the story of nine movies about the Skywalker.

Where he does have many projects underway and with closed plans is on the small screen, since after the success of ‘The Mandalorian’ he is working on a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi, to be headed by Ewan McGregor; in another about Cassian Andor, who will star Diego Luna; and in a third that will have Leslye Headland (‘Russian Doll’) as a creative brain.

With information from EFE