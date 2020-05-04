Editorial: Cinema & Series / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

May 4 is always a day to celebrate for fans of Star wars, but Disney and Lucasfilm They have revealed news that makes the celebration even more exciting. A while ago, there were reports that the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi , would direct a new movie Star wars, although nothing had been confirmed. That changed today when Disney announced that Waititi had officially registered to direct a movie Star wars live-action, to be released in theaters, not on the streaming service Disney +.

Waititi direct and co-write the new movie Star wars, united in the script by Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Although not as well known as Waititi, Wilson-Cairns she is a fantastic screenwriter and has just been nominated for a Oscar for his work co-writing in 1917 with the director Sam Mendes.

Although this will be his first movie from Star Wars Waititi is no stranger to the universe of Star wars. Last year, Waititi directed the critically acclaimed season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian at Disney +, which showed that his style and comic moment translate well into the popular franchise. It has also had a solid relationship with Disney in recent years, turning the franchise of Thor in a wild and noisy action comedy series with Thor: Ragnarok, earning a Oscar by Jojo Rabbit (originally produced by Fox Searchlight before Disney fusion), and jumping to write and direct the next Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taika Waititi, also played the IG-11 droid in The Mandalorian:

