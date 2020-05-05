celebrate Star Wars Day, set in the calendar by a game between the pronunciation of the date in English, May The Fourth and its resemblance to the iconic Jedi phrase: “May the Force be With You”. And to celebrate in a big way, Lucasfilm confirmed today that director and screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct a movie of the saga. “data-reactid =” 19 “> This, May 4, fans of the universe created by George Lucas celebrate Star Wars Day, set in the calendar by a game between the pronunciation of the date in English, May The Fourth and its resemblance to the iconic Jedi phrase: “May the Force be With You”. And to celebrate in a big way, Lucasfilm confirmed today that director and screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct a movie of the saga.

Although details of the plot were not released, yes it is known that it will be a brand new movie on the big screen and that to the Oscar winner for the script adapted from Jojo Rabbit writer Krysty Wilson-Cairnstaika will join, responsible for the 1917 script. Together they will write a story of the Lucas galaxy that will not be related to the Skywalkers.

For many, the Joining Waititi into the Lucasfilm team is not exactly a surprise, as the New Zealand filmmaker already has experience working with Disney studios, thanks to his work on Thor Ragnarok and its upcoming sequel, and also participated in the successful Disney series Plus, The Mandalorian In that fiction Waititi not only contributed her voice to one of the plot's central characters, the android IG-11, but she also directed the last episode of the first season.

Of course, consulted a few days ago a question and answer session with fans through a live transmission from Instagram if he would direct any episode of the series, Waititi explained that he would not be able to Doing so because he was busy filming Next Goal Wins, a soccer movie starring Michael Fassbender. "After Jojo Rabbit I decided to make a sports film, something I had never done before, about a sport I didn't know about and still don't know", explained the director who is also already committed to the fourth installment of Thor announced for 2022. Which places his film of Star Wars in the 2024 calendar.

