Tuesday May 5, 2020, p. 7

Los Angeles and Manila., New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi will co-write with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Oscar-nominated screenwriter for the 1917 film, and direct a new Star Wars film, Disney announced.

Waititi went from being an acclaimed independent film director to participating in major Hollywood productions, such as the 2017 Marvel superhero film Thor: Ragnarok, before winning an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Nazi Satire Jojo Rabbit, last February.

He also directed the last episode of the first season of The Mandalorian, the hit television series set in the Star Wars universe.

No date was set for the making of the new film, but the first of the next three Star Wars is slated for December 2022, on the Disney giant’s release schedule. For this announcement, he chose May 4 (May the fourth), the date celebrated by Star Wars fans for the pun with the famous movie replica May the Force Be With You. ).

Disney also confirmed that Russian doll co-creator Leslye Headland will develop a new television series set in the same universe. “Headland will write, be the executive producer, and serve as the series’ author-producer, adding to a Growing list of Star Wars stories for Disney’s streaming platform, including The Mandalorian, now in season two in post-production, ”Disney noted on Starwars.com. According to Hollywood reports, the Headland series will be a “female-directed action movie set in an alternate timeline of the Star Wars universe.

On the other hand, to enforce the quarantine and at the same time deliver aid packages, dressed as Darth Vader and Stormtrooper, Philippine officials called the attention of villagers outside Manila that they must remain at home.

