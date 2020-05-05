The new director of the saga created by George Lucas is known for his work in various films, but also for his sense of humor, which is why fans laughed at Taika Waititi’s reaction to being named director of ‘Star Wars’.

Lucasfilm announced last Star Wars Day that Waititi had been hired to direct the next movie in the franchise., in the same way they announced that he will co-write with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, from ‘1917’.

So far, no release date has been given, but this is still the biggest news about the future of Star Wars movies that has come in a long time.

Although Waititi previously made his mark in the Star Wars universe in the Disney + series ‘The Mandalorian’, where he played the IG-11 droid and directed the end of the first season.

Taika Waititi’s reaction to being named ‘Star Wars’ director was a joke to himselfHe had previously denied rumors of his involvement in the franchise.

In early 2020, rumors arose about LucasFilm’s approach to developing a film for the franchise, and because Disney also owns Marvel, where Waititi became a household name after directing ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ this it didn’t seem to be out of reality.

Now that his work on the franchise has been made official, Waititi scoffed at denying those rumors previously, it seems Lucasfilm was waiting to be the first to announce the news.

“I guess it wasn’t a rumor after all. Psycho!” The director shared on his Instagram account.

Waititi just won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his WWII satire, ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

The hiring of Waititi has had a positive response from fans, especially those who were upset with the latest Star Wars movies.