Taika Waititi talks about his Star Wars movie

Director Taika Waititi will be in charge of making a new Star Wars movie, but nothing has been known about that project for a while.

At the moment Taika waititi he’s too busy finishing the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) of Marvel studios. But soon he will have to start work on his new movie Star wars, a saga that he knows very well because he has filmed some of the best episodes of the series of The Mandalorian that can currently be seen in Disney Plus.

In a recent interview, Taika waititi if your next project after Thor: Love and Thunder It will be your movie of Star wars, something that it seems that is not very clear.

“I don’t know if it will be Star Wars. I hope that’s the way it is, but there are a lot of other little things that my sticky fingers have attached to, so we’ll see. “

If we review some of the interviews he has given Taika waititi Lately, he seems to be a bit tired of directing a blockbuster. So you could take a break and shoot smaller stories before you get involved in something as big as Star wars. Since he obtained a lot of prestige with Jojo rabbit, 2019 film with which he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The future of the saga is guaranteed.

Even if Taika waititi take some time before starting your new movie of Star wars, the franchise continues to expand. Since they are working on the third season of The Mandalorian and also soon we will see the series of The book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Kenobi and much more. Without forgetting that Patty jenkins, director of the two films of Wonder woman, will premiere in theaters Rogue squadron in 2023.

All movies and series of Star wars can be seen currently on the platform streaming Disney Plus by following this link.