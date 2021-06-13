Taika Waititi talks about directing ‘Thor 5’

Taika waititi is asked about the possibility of directing ‘Thor 5“All Marvel Phase 4 movies and series.”Thor: Love and Thunder‘has a release date of May 6, 2022.

After almost two years without premieres in theaters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is logical that the new news catches us hungry, especially after the good experience at Disney + with ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision‘and the first impressions caused by the start of’Loki‘.

Still, it seems a bit hasty to ask Taika waititi, that this week the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, on the possibility that he himself is in charge of a future’Thor 5‘. Luckily, he is so happy that he has not even dared to refuse the deal.

“Who knows,” he responds to The Sydney Morning Herald. “Who knows if we’ll do another after this one, but I definitely feel like we’ve given it our all – every idea and every ridiculous concept or gag or trick or character – in this movie. I couldn’t be happier with her. “

“And with this we finished ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’,” he commented on his Instagram to celebrate the end of filming. “Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the movie landscape forever. And then there is Chris Hemsworth and I, who are too cool to care about anything other than making movies that give people absolute joy. Okay, I don’t look cool, I know. This movie is the craziest thing I have ever done and I have the honor of breaking my ass and having a nervous breakdown so that everyone can see it in May 2022 ”.

With Taika back at the controls, the film will once again feature Chris Hemsworth like God of Thunder, Tessa thompson as the new ruler of Asgarth (and in search of a queen to share a throne and bedroom with) and Natalie Portman, which not only returns to the franchise but will do so as a new carrier of the Mjolnir and, therefore, as Almighty Thor.

