Taika Waititi still working on ‘Flash Gordon’ movie

Busy on a multitude of projects like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Next Goal Wins’, director Taika Waititis is still working on a new version of’Flash gordon‘which was initially going to be animated and would eventually get into real action. The latest update comes through producer John Davis, who oversees the new Flash Gordon:

“Taika is writing it. It was a movie that had a great influence on her growth. It is one of her favorite movies,” Davis told Collider. “Initially he said, ‘Let’s do it live.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ Then we got into it and started developing it, and he said, ‘No, let’s do it live.’ I said, ‘Even better.

Created by Alex Raymond in 1934, Flash Gordon is actually an American soccer player who is brought by chance of fate and a mad scientist (Dr. Zarkov), along with Dale Arden, to the planet Mongo, where they fight against the local dictator. , the tyrant Ming who also intends to conquer Earth.

The comic strip was wildly popular in the 1930s, becoming a story adapted for the big and small screens on different occasions. Possibly the best known is the 1980 feature film by director Mike Hodges, a film that featured a Queen soundtrack and did not catch on at the box office, although over time I do know that it has become a cult film.

“He has the most fantastically interesting view of this movie. And you can only know that he’s Taika. It’s what he does. It’s the way he sees the world. He’s the greatest guy in the world. He’s the funniest guy in the world. And think on a different plane. This film encompasses everything that is special about Taika and his vision, “said Davis, who said Waititi hopes to surprise audiences with his updated take on the character. “It recalls in a very interesting way the original conception of comics.”

Whether Waititi will also direct the project remains to be confirmed, though Davis was hopeful the filmmaker will find a hole in his busy schedule.