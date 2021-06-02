Taika Waititi said Thor: Love and Thunder is the craziest thing he’s ever done

Yesterday the shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder was finished. We all found out about that because Chris Hemsworth said so in an Instagram post that was accompanied by a photo of him and the director, which was taken by the photographer Jasin boland, along with a message celebrating that moment and promising us one of the funniest and most moving films of the MCU:

We are done with Thor: Love and Thunder and it is also National No Push Up Day so I thought this super chill photo was very appropriate. The movie is going to be absolutely insane and to die for and it may also bring out a tear or two. Much love, much thunder! Thank you to the entire cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle up, brace yourselves, and we’ll see you at the movies!

Shortly after this happened, Taika Waititi himself shared the same photo with his own message to confirm that the filming has finished and give his own message. In it he revealed that it is the craziest movie he has made so far and that in the process of making it he gave him a nervous breakdown.

We have finished Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the movie landscape forever. And then there is Chris Hemsworth and I who are too cool to care about anything other than making movies that give people absolute joy. Ok, I don’t look great, I know that. The movie is the craziest thing I have ever done and I am honored to have cracked my butt and have a nervous breakdown for everyone to see in May 2022.

Some might argue that movies like Jojo Rabbit – 75% and Thor: Ragnarok – 92% if they have marked a before and after in world cinematography, but the director points out that this is not something that matters to him; what he wants is simply to make films that make people happy, we suppose that if he gets recognition for them it is simply something extra for him.

On the other hand, we don’t know what he means by having suffered a nervous breakdown. Perhaps it is related to the fact that not long ago some photos of him with Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora went viral in which we see kisses in the first two and the last two. The photos were a trend and soon the rumor spread that neither Disney nor Marvel are at all happy that a director who is linked to both companies is known for his debauchery and that he becomes a trend on social networks for them. Of course, it is not proven that either of the two companies thinks that way about that particular fact because they did not make official comments on that subject.

Leaving those kinds of situations that border on show gossip. We must remember that in 2019 he had already promised us that this would be a movie with more of everything we saw in Thor: Ragnarok and that for that reason it would be crazy:

There are always new things to do and see and in this one, I think we are going to duplicate a lot of that and it is going to be bigger, bolder and brighter. There are just going to be really crazy things in the movie.

Coming from the director who made a movie in which Hitler is basically a garrulous imaginary friend of a member of the Nazi youth, that’s a promise that we might be dealing with something that blows our brains. We will see in a little less than a year.

