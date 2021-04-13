Taika Waititi joins “Save Ralph”, an emotional campaign against animal abuse

Taika Waititi has earned the affection of the public in Hollywood thanks to some films of greater importance in the entertainment industry. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter has done quite well in recent years, making it into the top leagues thanks to his talent and ingenuity. Through social networks, the Humane Society International campaign, “Save Ralph”, which includes an animated short starring a rabbit, and whose voice is interpreted by Taika. The material is turning to social networks thanks to its emotional potential and its forceful message.

Waititi stands out in Hollywood for films like Interview with Vampires – 100%, Thor: Ragnarok – 92% and Jojo Rabbit – 75%, a title awarded by the Academy Award. Although his directing career is not very extensive, the 45-year-old famous already has a very special place in the Hollywood business and there are still very big projects for him in the future. Now, with his participation in Save Ralph, he is once again approved by social networks. In the material, taking the identity of the rabbit Ralph, he talks about his life as an animal in experiments to test beauty items; Although Taika prints that humorous tone that characterizes him in his voice, it also reflects the rabbit’s suffering, the pain he feels for not being able to escape. Here the animated short:

The short was shared in all the social networks of the Humane Society International a few days ago and was already able to accumulate hundreds of thousands of reproductions. Ralph, along with Taika waititi, have become the new faces of the campaign and Internet users are thanking the visibility of the issue. Are we really aware of the beauty products we buy? Do we make sure they are vegan or cruelty free? We must make sure the next time we buy some skin cream, an eyeliner, shampoos, conditioners and my things more.

The short Save ralph is a stop-motion animation written and directed by Spencer susser, and that in addition to Taika has the brief participation of Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron and Pom Klementieff. The director comments in a short statement shared by the Humane Society International itself: “It is very important that Ralph feel real because he represents countless real animals that suffer every day.” Animal testing is a frustrating and cruel subject, but the best we can do to support it is to research the brands that test them and refuse to buy absolutely all of them from their producer.

The next project of Taika waititi is Thor: Love and Thunder, the last phase 4 film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We all know that The God of Thunder has become one of the franchise’s most beloved superheroes, catapulting Chris Hemsworth to stardom and raising fans’ expectations with each film. MCU fans are eager to know the next stage of the character after observing the great triumph that was Thor: Ragnarok; Waititi will be back for more hilarious adventure with the Asgaardian who will surely allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to Marvel Studios.

Among the other projects of Taika there is also a movie of Star wars. Will the filmmaker be able to carry out the production after the terrible criticism that the sequel trilogy released by Disney between 2015 and 2019 received? At the moment there is no release date for the film but a great weight is on the director’s shoulders, we hope it does not disappoint.

