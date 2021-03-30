Taigo is the name of the new small Volkswagen crossover and it will be manufactured in Spain.

The factory that the german group has on the outskirts of Pamplona, where they are already manufactured the Polo and the T-Cross, has finally been the winner of this SUV coupe which takes the base of the previous ones and also that of the Nivus that is sold in Brazil.

We are in front of a car that It is part of one of the most competitive segments in the market, that of type B SUVs., and that generates more sales. So far practically there is no other with its design features, very attractive in the posterior area with that steep drop from the ceiling.

Its design is characterized by the very sporty appearance of the back.

Although the German firm has barely given technical information, it has commented that the Taigo will be launched on the market “with efficient TSI engines, LED headlights as standard, a modern operating concept, a fully digitized interior and a multitude of assistance systems”.

Made in Spain

The third model that will leave the Navarra plant, one of the most efficient of the Volkswagen group, is great news for the automotive industry in Spain. With a length in the region of 4.2 meters, the Taigo will reinforce the brand offering among small SUVs playing in his case the trick of a carefree and youthful design that will not go unnoticed among users.

The name of Taigo is quite peculiar as it is already the case with other models of the brand.

The range of available powers, if we look at the T-Cross, should be between 95 and 150 hp at the moment only with thermal gasoline engines. Regarding its platform, VW will use the so-called MQB-A0 like the rest of the SUV of access to the brand and that provides such good results.

In the next few weeks, now only a few sketches have been shown, we will know more details of a car that will be officially presented in summer to start the first deliveries to customers during the last quarter of this 2021.