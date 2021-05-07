Tagliafico and Neres, on the Ajax starting ramp

05/06/2021

On at 18:02 CEST

Alberto Teruel

The Ajax squad could have two significant casualties heading into next season. In an interview for the Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the club’s sports director, Marc Overmars, does not rule out the departure of Nicolás Tagliafico and David Neres during the next transfer market.

Nicolás Tagliafico’s desire to leave the club is an open secret. The Argentine side confirmed in an interview for TyC Sports that he wanted to make the leap to a more competitive league, and the words of Overmars confirm they augur a possible exit “Tagliafico has been at the club for three and a half years, he will turn 29 in summer and It is no secret that it is open for a transfer“.

Arrived at the club in January 2018, the Argentine international renewed his relationship with Ajax last December until 2023, but the club promised to facilitate his departure if a large club from the Old Continent became interested in his transfer. The loss of Tagliafico would be significant, since it is a key piece in the schemes of Erik Ten Hag.

The case of David Neres is similar to that of his partner. The Brazilian forward, especially remembered for his display against Real Madrid in the 2019 Champions League edition, has brought many joys to the Johan Cruyff Arena crowd, but this season could be his farewell. “Neres has been at Ajax since early 2017. Now he is 24 years old and wants to take a step forward in his career“.

Despite confirming possible departures, Overmars has issued a warning to interested clubs. “Our buyers will not have it easy, not only because of the transfer amounts, but also because of the salary that they can offer them.. If they get an offer from a mid-table club in Spain, they won’t charge as much as Ajax, and that step would be less attractive.