TAG HEUER Carrera Heuer 02t: now a limited version in blue

Five years after its launch, a version in a blue tone and with a titanium grade 2 bracelet is presented. It is a limited edition of 250 pieces.

What is your favorite color? Watch lovers often go for blue when answering this question. However, since its launch in 2016, the Carrera Heuer 02T has never ventured into this territory, opting for darker or gold tones. Today, TAG Heuer presents a limited edition of 250 pieces of its tourbillon chronograph in a blue version fitted with a titanium strap. This is an important first for the brand’s tourbillon line.

28,800 vibrations per hour

A symbol of technology and an example of total control of industrial processes and manufacturing costs, the Carrera Heuer 02T watch movement has a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour as well as an ultralight carbon and titanium tourbillon case. But one of the main challenges for the La Chaux-de-Fonds watchmakers was to house the functions of the chronograph, the self-winding movement and the tourbillon, in a caliber with a diameter of 31 mm. All this ensuring an ideal distance between the subdials to give it a contemporary look.

Blue sunburst design

It is the same movement that beats in this limited edition, but this time, the watch impresses in blue, from the bridges of the tourbillon case to the rubber that protects the crown and pushers. For the first time, the Carrera Heuer 02T has a full dial with a blue sunburst pattern that creates a beautiful effect. Even the ceramic tachymeter bezel is finished in this deep blue with mesmerizing reflections. Also, the oscillating weight has been given a PVD coating to fit this blue composition.

Grade 2 Titanium

Equipped with a 45mm grade 5 titanium case, this chronograph presents another surprise. And it is that, previously, it was presented with crocodile straps and black rubber, or even just rubber, but this time, the model has a grade 2 titanium bracelet for the first time. In addition to its lightness, this material gives this Carrera Heuer 02T watch a sporty and elegant look. This exceptional piece is priced at 20,500 Swiss francs, about 18,000 euros to change.

Data sheet

Movement: Caliber Heuer 02T COSC Case: 45mm Fine-brushed and polished grade 5 titanium case Polished blue ceramic tachymetric fixed bezel Domed and beveled sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment Blue rubber, standard grade 5 titanium crown at 3 o’clock Grade titanium pushbutton 5 at 2 o’clock Grade 5 titanium push-button at 4 o’clock Grade 5 titanium screw-down sapphire case back with special engraving, limited number xxx / 250 Water resistance: 100 meters Blue sunbeam effect brushed dial Three counters: 3 in dot -> “azurage” chronograph minute counter, polished, rhodium-plated; polished rhodium-plated hand; 6 o’clock -> blue tourbillon; 9 o’clock -> “azurage” chronograph hour meter, polished, rhodium-plated; polished rhodium-plated hand Polished rhodium-plated applied indexes with white Super-LumiNova Hour and minute hands polished and rhodium-plated with white Super-LumiNova Blue rhodium-plated central hand Blue rhodium-plated TAG HEUER logo Strap: H-shaped bracelet grade 2 titanium; Grade 2 titanium and steel folding clasp with double safety push buttons

