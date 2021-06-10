Tafon Nchukwi vs. Mike Rodriguez in plans for UFC Fight Night on September 18

A light heavyweight fight would be close to being finalized for UFC Fight Night on September 18. Tafon Nchukwi would face Mike Rodriguez.

The match was confirmed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Notice

Nchukwi, he will try to overcome the first defeat of his career. After winning his contract in Contender Series and after his official debut, he lost front Jun Yong Park by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 26. The loss ended five fights undefeated. Tafon stands out for its strong striking, with 4 wins for KO / TKO.

Rodriguez, it will seek to end its unstable phase within the octagon. The American has won one of his last four fights. He is currently on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he was finished by Danilo marques on UFC Vegas 18.

It is expected that UFC Fight Night September 18 is held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

