Power transmitter Taesa posted net income of 364.2 million reais in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 128.2% over the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

The company said that the result was driven by greater investments and increased inflation rates, highlighting the balance sheet as “solid” in the midst of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is important to highlight that … the company’s 39 concessions have long-term contracts with fixed revenues, adjusted for inflation and based on the performance and availability of transmission lines and substations,” said Taesa, adding that availability reached 99, 98% in the period.

The transmission company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter were R $ 312.7 million, an increase of 0.6% year-over-year.

The company said it was “committed to investing in its growth” even with the pandemic scenario, adding that it made investments of 331.5 million reais in the quarter, against 82.1 million reais invested in the company in the same period of 2019, and continues to work to deliver seven projects under construction.

Taesa also informed that it ended the quarter with a cash position of 1.7 billion reais, a 30.8% drop compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, after paying for the acquisitions of the São João, São Pedro and Lagoa Nova.

Net debt jumped 42% in the quarter, reaching R $ 4.03 billion, which leaves the net debt / Ebitda ratio at 3 times, compared to 2.2 times at the end of 2019.

