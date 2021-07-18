Tadic renews with Ajax until 2024

07/16/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

.

Forward Dusan Tadic he renewed his contract this friday with Ajax until 2024, the club said in a statement, ending rumors about him supposed interest of Milan for signing him.

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars said the Serbian footballer “is in top shape and it will be of great value to Ajax for years to come.

“It is no secret that Dusan plays a very important role in the team. Both on and off the field, he is a true leader. It’s wonderful that we can link you to the club for longer& rdquor; added Overmars.

The agreement implies the extension of the Serbian contract for one more season, because two years ago the Amsterdam club announced its renewal until 2023.

In recent weeks, various publications have mentioned Milan’s interest in signing him, but Tadic followed the rumors. “I play for the club of my dreamsI’m very proud of it & rdquor ;, he told the Dutch press. Likewise, Overmars announced last week that the player “it is not for sale& rdquor ;.

The 32-year-old Serbian international arrived in Amsterdam in summer 2018 from Southampton Football Club and has been a key piece in coach Erik ten Hag’s system. Has played 149 official matches with the red and white shirt, in which has scored 76 goals and given 70 assists.

The Netherlands International Steven Berghuis will join Tadic in front of Ajax, as the Amsterdam club has closed his signing with the Feyenoord.