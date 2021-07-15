Tadej Pogacar towards history and Richard Carapaz tied himself to third place in the Tour de France

Slovenian Tadej pogacar He did not give concessions to his rivals this Thursday and won with the yellow jersey on top of Luz Ardiden, ahead of the Danish Jonas Vingegaard and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who accompany him on the provisional podium of the Tour de France.

Pogacar, UAE cyclist, proved once again that he is the strongest on this Tour and achieved his third victory, after the one achieved the day before at the Col du Portet and the Laval time trial on June 30.

The Spanish Enric Mas was fourth in the goal and the Colombian Rigoberto Uran, who was fourth before this day, was off the hook three kilometers from crowning the Tourmalet, the penultimate port of the day.

Urán, an EF cyclist, gave up 8.58 at the finish line and fell to tenth place overall, with no podium options, from which he is separated by more than 10 minutes, with next Saturday’s time trial the only chance to come back.

The Australian Ben O’Connor inherited the fourth position, almost two and a half minutes from the podium, while fifth is the Dutch Wilko Kelderman, 32 seconds behind.

Mas is sixth overall, 10.11 behind the leader and 4½ off the podium, his goal in the race.

Peio Bilbao also won a position, which ranks ninth at 13.48.

