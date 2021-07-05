Tadej Pogacar maintains control of the Tour de France

TIGNES

The defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept control of the Tour de France on a second day due to rain in the Alps after an accident-filled weekend took its toll on rivals on Sunday.

I’m sure many suffered today, ”said Pogacar, who retained the yellow jersey after responding when necessary in the ninth stage.

Both last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic, like former race leader Mathieu van der Poel, dropped out of the race ahead of the grueling 144.9 kilometer (90 mile) ride between Cluses and Tignes on Sunday.

Australian cyclist Ben O’Connor won the ninth stage after launching a solo getaway with 17 kilometers to go. Sergio Higuita was unable to follow the 25-year-old runner as O’Connor climbed the Col du Pré to reach the finish line in Tignes. It is his first victory on the Tour.

O’Connor finished more than five minutes ahead of Mattia Cattaneo in second place. Pogacar responded to a late attack by Richard Carapaz to defend his overall lead by finishing sixth, six minutes behind O’Connor.

Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 2:01-minute lead on O’Connor prior to the first day of rest on Monday.

Van der Poel kept the yellow jersey for six days, but handed it over to Pogacar on Saturday.

We have decided with the team that the best thing for me is to leave the race and focus on the Olympics now, ”said the Dutch cyclist after his retirement.

Roglic suffered a serious crash during Monday’s third stage in western Brittany and has struggled ever since. The Jumbo-Visma team said the Slovenian would focus on new goals.

We have made the decision together with the team, it does not make sense to continue ”, commented Roglic.

Roglic had a good performance in the time trial on Fridaybut suffered on the 151-kilometer (94-mile) run from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand on Saturday, when Pogacar took control of the race. Roglic was already almost 40 minutes behind his compatriot before Sunday’s stage.

cmb

