Tadej Pogacar: “It has been chaos”

06/28/2021 at 7:07 PM CEST

.

Slovenian Tadej pogacar (UAE Emirates), defending champion of the Tour de France, pointed out that in the last kilometers there was “a real chaos”, in which the leader of the Emirati team did not know where his teammates and rivals were.

“I didn’t get to fall off my bike, but the truth is that it was not a good day. There were too many crashes, the stage at the end got very nervous, I didn’t even know where my teammates were, or my rivals, it was all chaos, “said Pogacar, sixth overall, 39 seconds behind Van der Poel.

The Slovenian valued, as a lesser evil, the fact of having kept the white jersey for best youngster.

“All I know is that I still have the white jersey, and I also know that I lost some time at the finish line,” he concluded.