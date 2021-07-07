Tadej Pogacar: “I have saved the furniture”

07/07/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

.

Slovenian Tadej pogacar He acknowledged that the attack by the Danish Jonas Vingegaard on the climb to Mont Ventoux made him “explode” and lose his wheel, but he assured that he remained calm and was able to “save the furniture”.

“I have not been able to follow him, he has been super-strong, he has attacked with everything, too much for me, he has melted me. I have tried to get to the top as soon as possible and descend. In the end, I saved the furniture, but it was a very tough day, “said the general leader and defender of the title.

The Dane achieved a half-minute income at the top, but in the descent Pogacar, accompanied by the Colombian Rigoberto Urán and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, managed to catch him.

“I did not panic, I knew that the top was not very far and that I could recover by going down. I kept my cadence and then I regained power and I was able to hunt him down, “said the Slovenian.

“In the end it was a good day for me, it was very hot, it was very hard, Ineos was looking for stage victory or something else and has toughened up the race. But I have been able to control the situation, “he said.

“Vingegaard has shown what he is capable of (…) Now I am looking forward to the Pyrenees to show that I am in good shape,” he warned.