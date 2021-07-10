Tadej Pogacar: “Andorra inspires me”

07/10/2021 at 6:32 PM CEST

.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar assured that he feels confident to keep the yellow jersey of the Tour de France on the eve of the Pyrenees, which will begin to climb this Sunday in Andorra, where he won his first stage in a grand tour.

“Andorra inspires me, two years ago in the Vuelta I won my first stage in a great lap there. I remember my girlfriend was there. I always love to go back. I’m ready, I know the route and I have confidence, “said the UAE cyclist.

The Slovenian has seen how the distance with the second classified is reduced, who is now the French Guillaume Martin, who got into the break of the day and cut time, but assured that he maintains confidence.

“Four minutes is an adequate margin“, said the Slovenian, who indicated that all the members of the ‘top 10’ are” potential rivals “because fainting can make you lose many minutes.

Pogacar said he is not afraid of attacks from his competitors “because they are part of cycling” and assured that they help him understand the level he is at.

“Being in difficulties is something that I like to live, because it is part of cycling. One day you are the strongest and another day is another. We will see how the race develops in the next few days,” he commented.

The Slovenian said that his confidence grows because he sees his team in a good situation, as was demonstrated this Saturday, the day he most controlled the race.