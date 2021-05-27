Taco Prices Drive Inflation in Mexico: Graph

Bloomberg

Treasury bills auction; US Futures down: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures fall in anticipation of jobs, growth and consumption data in the world’s largest economy. The 10-year Treasury yield is advancing, the Bloomberg Dollar index is down, and emerging market currencies are up. Copper advances for the second day. President Sebastián Piñera announced last night that the Government will increase emergency family income from 80% to 100% of Chilean families registered in a social registry of homes and will raise the amount to the poverty line. In addition, the government will give a bonus of CLP1m to SMEs, plus a second bonus equivalent to three months of VAT for a normal year, with a ceiling of CLP2m. The Ministry of Finance will hold the auction of CLP260,000m in 4-month bills today. It rose 0.6% to close at 729.74 / USD. The S&P Ipsa advanced 0.7%; read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish 65.6% of people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 51.4% have received both doses. All events in local time. At 7:08 am, this was the performance of the main indices: 10-year Treasury Yield + 1.4bp to 1.59% EUR + 0.1% vs USD to 1.2206 Active copper contract + 0.6% to $ 4.5545 WTI crude futures -0.8% at $ 65.66 Bloomberg Commodities Index -0.1% S & P 500 Futures -0.2% STOXX Europe 600 + 0.1% Shanghai SE Composite + 0.4% INTERNATIONAL: The Central Bank of Uruguay will deviate from its expansionary monetary policy when It is appropriate to ensure that inflation expectations converge with its goal over the next two years, said the entity’s president, Diego Labat, in an interview. Our monetary policy has credibility problems, he said, adding that the only solution is to comply with step by step. Everything we announced happened The central bank expects inflation to slow to 6.3% in December to 5.2% in 2022 US-China Relations: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Liu He Had First “Candid” Trade Talk Kurt Campbell, US Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs of the National Security Council, said that the dominant paradigm will be competition China was conciliatory on trade matters, but criticized efforts to investigate the origins of the virus, saying that US intelligence has no credibility NEWS: Chile yields may bring Central Bank intervention: LarrainVialBice Recommends selling long Chilean bonds due to volatility Latam Shares Resume Trading After Slump Triggered Suspension Chile leverages blockchain to boost green copper How politics has hurt Andean currencies: Graph Government of Chile expands financial aid due to pandemic Mining royalty could at risk one million tons of future production: GoldmanBHP: mines in will adopt m Contingency losses due to controllers strike Latam’s listing resumes after being suspended due to collapse BC: Greater liquidity, especially due to withdrawals, has made the impulse of consumption more sustainable: Mercury TO BE PENDING: In Chile: Treasury bonds sale Cencosud reports results after market closure International: 8:30 am: US durable goods orders April P; its T. 0.8%, previous revised 1% 8:30 am: US initial claims for unemployment benefits May 22; its T. 425,000, previous 444,000 8:30 am: US annualized GDP 1Q S; t / t est. 6.5%, previous 6.4% Fed Agenda: They have no public events planned until the following week This week: May 28: Biden releases budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 Relevant agendas: South America USA Mexico Brazil Europe COMMENT: Bice recommends reducing investments in Long-term national fixed income due to the high degree of volatility to which it is exposed, according to a report by the economics and strategy team The possibility of a negative CPI in the short term in the face of an eventual VAT cut would already be largely incorporated in Fixed income prices They expect a good performance from the UF over a longer time horizon, as inflation will be positive The rate hike in recent weeks is due to withdrawals of pension funds, the uncertainty associated with the constitutional process and an eventual cut from IVACIERRE: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP + 0.6% to 729.74 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: -1.3bps to 70.29 basis points CLP vs 2-year Chamber -3bps in 1.64% UF vs 2-year Chamber -4bps at -1.16% 2030 BTP rate + 11bps to 4.02% 2026 BTU rate + 23bps to 0.42% 2-year inflation breakvens + 1.1bps to 2,833% More stories like this are available on bloomberg. comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP