Taco Day: tacos al pastor are healthier than you think

What is better for your body, eating an order of tacos al pastor or a fiber bar? It turns out that many times the food products that are sold as ‘healthy’ are more harmful than dietary, while some of the dishes that we consider bad for our diet are not.

Tacos al pastor are healthier than you think

This was demonstrated by a group of students from the Department of Chemical, Food and Environmental Engineering of the Universidad de las Américas Puebla (UDLAP) who, at the end of 2013, undertook the task of investigating the components of one of the favorite dishes of the Mexicans.

Karen Azucena Casillas, Fernanda Rodríguez, Itzel Ariadna Cacique, Ana Isabel López and Enrique Jiménez, with the support of Dr. María Elena Sosa, took as a sample an order of five tacos al pastor “with everything”, that is, with onion, coriander , pineapple, sauce and lemon.

Cochinita pibil too

Specifically, the UDLAP students used samples of tacos al pastor and cochinita pibil flutes because they were considered by them as foods typically consumed in general by the Mexican population.

The samples were homogenized with an immersion blender to generate a slurry and let it dry and work with different techniques.

The result was that both foods have similar moisture and fat contents (tacos 42.47% / 11.92% and flautas 43.1% / 11.50%). The tacos al pastor contain more protein (20.77%) and ashes or more minerals (1.33%) compared to the flautas (proteins 4.07% and ashes 0.31%). Meanwhile, the flutes have a higher amount of carbohydrates, 40.70% over the 23.51% of the tacos.

In other words, the amount of fat in the analyzed samples is acceptable and even less than other foods such as donuts, French fries and some fiber bars, which have between 20 and 30% fat.

“Flutes can be considered an energy food due to their higher carbohydrate content. For this reason, the Food Engineering students of the UDLAP recommended that you can eat three tacos and up to four flutes, controlling the frequency of intake ”.

An order of tacos, please

After comparing these data with those of other sandwiches, the UDLAP team came to the conclusion that an order of tacos al pastor “is not a bad food” and – even – that its consumption is more recommended than that of others, since its level of fat is lower than that of donuts, antlers, potato chips and some fiber bars, which can contain up to 30% fat.

Now that you know the results of this study, you can enjoy National Taco Day this March 31 without regret.