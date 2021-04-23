Taco Bell is testing a new taco with plant-based protein



Taco Bell has announced that it will be testing among its customers a vegetable protein made exclusively for the company. At the moment you will be testing at only one California location.

The location is the one in the city of Tustin, so you could try the new plant protein taco from now until April 29 or while supplies last. The name of the taco is Cravetarian Taco.

Created by the inventors of new products from the Taco Bell Test Kitchen, Taco Bell says the new fake meat – which at least visually resembles its classic ground beef – is made from a mixture of peas and chickpeas and is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

Cravetarian Taco is made as a Crunchy Taco Supreme with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream on a crispy corn tortilla. This product has 180 calories, that is ten calories less than their Crunchy Taco Supremo.

But as with most Taco Bell ingredients, customers can also add or change the plant-based protein in other products, like chalupas or burritos and everything in between, at no additional cost.

The Taco Bell location that is offering the new taco is at 14042 Red Hill Ave. in Tustin, California, and The Cravetarian Taco retails for $ 2.19. Taco Bell says that if the meat is well received by customers, they will decide if it is worth taking it to other locations.

Taco Bell also announced a separate partnership with Beyond Meat. “In the next year, the brand is pleased to partner with Beyond Meat to create an innovative new plant-based protein to attract an even wider audience of consumers, ”the company said, according to Food & Wine.

A spokesperson said the protein made by Beyond Meat will be a completely separate protein option from that used in the Cravetarian Taco and will also need to be tested among customers before a possible larger rollout.

So now you know, if you love Taco Bell, but were concerned that they didn’t have as many vegetarian options, that could change very soon with these new proteins that the company is already piloting.

