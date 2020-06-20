© WATSON / .

The company has received much criticism for the dismissal of this employee.

A former Taco Bell worker says the restaurant where he worked fired him after he refused to remove a face mask with the legend « Black Lives Matter » printed on it and that he wore while working, according to The Blaze.

However, a company spokesperson said that wearing Black Lives Matter masks is not against company policy.

The 29-year-old employee, named Denzel Skinner, recorded the moment he was asked to remove his mask and posted the video on Twitter.

Skinner had worked at the Taco Bell in Youngstown, Ohio for eight years and was serving as the manager of the night shift before being fired.

Skinner’s video went viral, prompting many people to criticize Taco Bell’s actions.

In the video, which only lasts a minute, Skinner can be heard arguing with an unidentified woman about the use of the mask.

The woman tells Skinner that she is not allowed to “bring (issues of) politics to the premises,” but Skinner replies, “This is what I am defending … I am defending my people«

The woman tells him that she has no problem with the mask or the Black Lives Matter movement, but it is a matter of the company.

Skinner shared another video on Facebook where he explains that they asked him to leave the restaurant and advised him not to return.

In light of this matter, a company spokesperson said Taco Bell was « disappointed to learn of the incident, » and promised to work with the franchisee operating the branch to find out all the details of what happened.

The company added that it is committed to racial injustice and that it is organizing open forums to give its restaurant workers the opportunity to discuss racism.

He also pointed out that the use of mouth masks is mandatory for employees and they are asked to bring their own.

The company also announced that will allow employees to wear face masks with the legend ‘Black Lives Matter’.

