In yet another exchange of positions, the new director-general of the Federal Police (PF), Rolando de Souza, chose delegate Tácio Muzzi to assume the superintendence of the body in Rio de Janeiro. The decision was announced on Wednesday (6) after the current head of the Fluminense corporation Carlos Henrique Oliveira was appointed to the executive management of the PF, the second most important occupation. Currently, Muzzi is an executive regional delegate for the PF of Rio and has already worked on an interim basis in the midst of the crisis unleashed in the institution in 2019. In addition, he participated in some anti-corruption investigations, such as Operation Gladiator, responsible for arresting the former head of the Civil Police of the River Álvaro Lins.

This is the fifth change that Souza makes in PF superintendencies in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Alagoas, Paraíba and Tocantins.

The new director general was chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro to lead the PF after the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the post was suspended by decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister, Alexandre de Moraes.

The agency has been at the center of a controversy since former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police. Last Saturday (2), during his testimony to the authorities, the former federal judge affirmed that, in February of this year, the president admitted wanting to change the superintendent of Rio. “Moro you have 27 Superintendencies, I want only one, that of Rio de Janeiro ‘”, says the message sent to Moro, according to his statements.

Today, the Federal Justice of Brasília gave Bolsonaro 72 hours to explain the change in the leadership of the PF of Rio.

