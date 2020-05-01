The London High Court dismissed part of a complaint by Meghan, the British Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid for breach of privacy on Friday, ruling that the newspaper did not act dishonestly.

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles published in her Mail on Sunday newspaper last year, which included parts of a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

At a hearing last week, the tabloid lawyer argued that allegations that he acted dishonestly, aggravated the family feud and took a line against the Duchess of Sussex by publishing offensive and false reports should not be included.

“I agree that all three categories of allegation should be removed from the individuals in the complaint,” said Judge Mark Warby in his verdict.

He said some of the issues are irrelevant, inadequately detailed or disproportionate to the objectives of the case.

Since their celebrity-filled wedding in May 2018, relations between part of the media and the couple, who abdicated their royal duties in late March and now live in Los Angeles, have become increasingly hostile.

Last week, Harry and Meghan announced that they will have “zero involvement” with four of the UK’s biggest tabloids – including the Daily Mail, from the same group as Mail on Sunday -, accusing them of false and invasive coverage.

The privacy case focuses on articles published by the Mail on Sunday in February 2019 about disagreements between Meghan and her father.

