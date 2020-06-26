Lawyers for the British tabloid The Sun asked a judge in Britain on Thursday to dismiss the defamation lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed against the newspaper because the actor was allegedly unable to present evidence regarding his drug use.

Depp sued the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article that claimed he was violent and abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trial will begin on July 7 at the Superior Court in London. At a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Sun’s attorneys said the case should be dismissed because Depp did not disclose text messages showing that he tried to buy « MDMA and other narcotics » when he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.

The newspaper’s lawyer, Adam Wolanski, said that withholding the texts violated a previous court order requiring Depp to provide all documents of a separate libel lawsuit against Heard in the United States.

« There is a real risk that the plaintiff failed to provide adequate disclosure to the defendants and that the defendants may not have a fair trial, » he said.

Wolanski said that the drug use issue was relevant because « the defendants argue that drugs and alcohol influenced the defendant’s behavior towards Heard. »

In court, Wolanski read passages from Heard’s evidence in which the actress claims he was subjected to « three days of physical abuse » by his ex-husband in which he consumed MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and drank heavily.

Depp flatly denies that he is violent. His attorney, David Sherborne, said the defamation case was « about whether the defendants can demonstrate that the plaintiff committed serious domestic violence and frightened Heard. It’s not about whether Depp applied for drugs. ”

In a witness statement, Depp said he has been « open about my challenges with alcoholism and addiction throughout my life. » He added that drugs or alcohol never did « inflict violence on anyone. »

Judge Andrew Nicol said he will decide on The Sun’s request in the coming days.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy « The Rum Diary » and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. The couple divorced. in 2017.

Both are accused of being abusive. Depp has also accused Heard of defamation in the United States.

Depp and Heard are expected to present evidence in person at the London trial, which was postponed in March for the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial will take place following the rules of social distancing and is expected to last three weeks. Among the witnesses are expected to be the ex-partners of Depp Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who have issued statements in support of the star of « Pirates of the Caribbean ».