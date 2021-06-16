Tablet sales continue to grow with the iPad leading the market

The market for tablets has grown considerably during the pandemic, especially the iPad. Online classes and telecommuting have been the main causes of the increase in sales of these devices. According to data from Counterpoint, the shipment of tablets during the first quarter of 2021 grew by 53% compared to the same period last year. However, they decreased by up to 22% compared to the previous quarter.

Apple continues to lead the global tablet market. In the first quarter of 2021 unit shipments represent a 37% share. It represents a growth of 7% compared to Q1 2020. The company, which in 2020 managed to sell 33% more units compared to 2019, has been the brand with the highest growth during the first three months of the year.

Huawei, on the other hand, loses strength due to the absence of Google services on its tablets. The Chinese firm went from representing 11% of global tablet sales in Q1 2020, to just 5% in the first quarter of the year. Samsung grows slightly and becomes the second brand with the most tablets sold during Q1 2021, with a 20% share. Lenovo adds 4% more compared to the same quarter last year, while Amazon grows slightly, with a market share of 9%.

The iPad (8th gen) was the best-selling model in Q1 2021

The aforementioned source confirms that the eighth-generation iPad, launched in October 2020, has been the best-selling model during the year. The fourth-generation iPad Air, announced on the same date as the base model, was the second best-selling model. The entry-level iPad range accounts for 56% of Apple’s tablet sales. It is followed by the iPad Air range, with 19% and the iPad Pro with 18%.

Liz Lee, a senior analyst at Counterpoint, says the new iPad Pro, which includes a Super Retina XDR display and an M1 chip, is having a positive impact on users. However, Apple appears to be dealing with supply chain difficultiescaused mainly by semiconductor shortages and production problems with the Liquid Retina XDR panel on the 12.9-inch model. Problems that, according to Lee, will be solved in the third quarter of the year.

