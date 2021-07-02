Tablet for leisure, portable for work? Why not both at the same time?

Pro 7, Go 2 and Book 3 are the Surface 2-in-1 devices that combine extreme performance and maximum versatility, to combine leisure and work with total comfort and agility. Take advantage now, in addition, of its offers in Microsoft Store.

Daily life includes the work or training and leisure aspects, alternating both at any time of the day. It is not comfortable or productive having to resort to a different technological device depending on the task at hand. In this sense, 2-in-1 computers, which combine the advantages of a tablet with those of a laptop, are presented as the ideal option. Microsoft is a pioneer in this type of versatile equipment.

Surface Pro 7: light and compact but very powerful, for everything you need

In 2012, Microsoft, with its first Surface, invented the concept of a 2-in-1 device: convertible tablet / hybrid laptop. The Pro 7 is the most advanced model of all generations in terms of consumption. A high-performance tablet for creativity in every sense, to enjoy high-resolution video or even to play games; a laptop capable of tackling any task, no matter how complex it may be. The passage between one mode and another is as quick and easy as attaching its full keyboard cover, pairing the Surface Pen and, if you want, a mouse. Its integrated support provides a plus of comfort and versatility. Total and real multitasking, wherever and whenever you want, thanks to its compactness (only 8.5 mm thick) and lightness (less than 800 gr).

12.3 ”high resolution touch screen (2,736 x 1,824). Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Up to 16GB of RAM / Up to 1TB of memory. 10.5 hours of autonomy. Dolby Audio stereo speakers. Compatible with Windows Hello. Free upgrade to Windows 11.

Summer Sale on Surface Pro 7 in Microsoft Store: 15% off Surface Pro 7 from July 2 to July 17 on select models, including exclusive Microsoft Store premium configurations such as the i7 1TB version View Deal

Surface Go 2, the companion in the backpack

Surface Go 2 shares the versatility and multitasking qualities of its ‘brother’ Pro 7 but with a screen size of 10.5 ”. It is the smallest and lightest Surface 2-in-1 laptop (just over half a kg) to date, however, it is also an invitation to create with the Surface Pen or manage any Word, Excel or Power Point document using the lid -keyboard and a mouse.

Up to 10 hours of battery life. Dolby Audio sound. LTE Advanced connectivity as an option. Compatible with Windows Hello. Free upgrade to Windows 11.

Summer Sale on Surface Go 2 in Microsoft Store: Special discounts from July 8 to July 14. Plus, if you buy the Surface Go 2 essentials pack, you’ll get even more discount. The pack includes a choice of Surface Go 2, a discounted Type Cover, and a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 for the price of 12. Plus, you can save 20% on optional accessories like a pen, mice, headphones, or stand and up to 50% on a wide variety of cases and covers. View deal

Surface Book 3: maximum power and versatility for large projects

One simple movement transforms Book 3 into a laptop or tablet; in both cases, with extraordinary power. Its high-quality panel, up to 15 ”, generates a graphic experience capable of satisfying the most rigorous requirements in colorimetry, density, detail and contrast. A team also perfectly prepared to enjoy the most demanding video games. This screen, once undocked from the keyboard and paired with the Surface Pen, is a great window for creativity in any expressive facet thanks to the precision and graphic possibilities of both components. Surface Book 3 also has the virtue of versatility: you can arrange the equipment in standard mode, lying down, “tent” shape, etc.

Available in 13.5 and 15 inches (up to 3,240 × 2,160). Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Up to 32GB of RAM / Up to 1TB of blazing fast storage. Graphics up to next-generation NVIDIA GTX GeForce. Up to 17.5 hours of autonomy. Compatible with Windows Hello. Free upgrade to Windows 11. Paired with an Xbox controller to enjoy the Xbox Game Pass platform for PC.

Learn more about Surface Book 3

In Microsoft Store you will find permanently promotions, offers and advantages both in your equipment and in accessories and services. Purchasing Surface devices directly from the Microsoft Store includes, for example, free standard shipping and returns, the most competitive price guarantee, and 90 days of free technical support. It also includes special offers for students and permanent promotions such as the Surface Essential Packs, which allow you to save when you buy the device with additional accessories, as well as obtain a special offer on a subscription to Microsoft 365 for 15 months for the price of 12 if purchased in the same purchase.