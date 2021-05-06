tablet and also portable monitor

Lenovo Yoga X is one of the new tablets that the Chinese giant has in its portfolio. The company has already innovated on other occasions in the segment with a model that was transformed into a makeshift Amazon Echo Show or another that could be hung on the walls or in the kitchen. The next novelty will come from the ability to use as a portable monitor.

Lenovo has shared a post on the Weibo network that puts us on track. The image shows a device that appears to have the same basic design as other Android tablets from the Yoga brand, including a thick cylindrical base where you will find the batteries and the one that allows you to hold the tablet by the thick end as if it were a folded magazine. There also appears to be a kickstand, although not shown, but that would explain how the device is lifted.

The most interesting thing about the image is that it shows the tablet connected to a Nintendo Switch base with the Mario Kart Deluxe 8 running. This indicates the presence of a HDMI input allows tablet to be used as a portable monitor. It has been almost a year since rumors of the development of these types of devices circulated and the Lenovo Yoga X seems to be the answer.

An interesting plus that would add to its typical tablet capacity and that could be used with a portable console such as the Nintendo Switch or to expand the display capacity with other devices such as a smartphone. Or with a laptop (although it is not its main function), because working with multiple screens is very useful in many tasks as we told you in this guide.

Lenovo Yoga X and the “entertainment space”

The information on this tablet comes when Google has just announced a new experience for electronic tablets under Android. It is called ‘Entertainment Space’ which aims to unify and highlight entertainment content from one place. A kind of replacement of the home screen with another approach, which will ring to users of the Fire OS system that Amazon uses on their tablets.

A unique and personalized place for movies, videos, games or books that will show all the available content in one place and adapted for each user. This is not the first “space” published by Google and it has already launched the Kids Space for the tablets of the youngest. Google will roll out this feature globally by the end of the year on new and older Android tablets from manufacturers like Lenovo.