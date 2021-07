Carlos Taberner he is going through the best moment of his career. At 23 he dreams of breaking the top 100 barrier for the first time in his career (he is 106th in the live ranking) and, in that sense, he knows that he is just a few steps away. In that sense, it surpassed Nino Serdarusic by a double 6-2 in the first round of the Umag ATP 250. His next opponent will be the winner of the duel between Jaume Munar and Stefano Travaglia.