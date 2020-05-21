Congresswoman explained that House was preparing to vote on a bill on the subject, and the Senate had already approved it the night before

Renata Cafardo and Bruno Ribeiro

For federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PDT-SP) the decision of the Ministry of Education (MEC) to postpone Enem and make a consultation on the date was made on a “whim” basis. This is because the Chamber was preparing to vote on a bill on the subject, which the Senate had already approved the previous night. In addition, secretaries of education, universities and students had asked for the postponement for weeks. “How good that pressure worked, it was a victory for the students, but with a mediocre response from MEC.”

For her, instead of making a survey, the MEC needs to lead and coordinate the effort of non-classroom education in the country in this pandemic moment so that the poorest students are not harmed. “We will only know the right date when the MEC talks to the networks, with deans, and together they define a calendar, considering the organization during and after the pandemic”, he adds.

The federal deputy Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE) – that the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were brought against the maintenance of the test date – affirms that the communication of the postponement by means of a note sent by Inep still does not bring the necessary security to the students. For him, the date of the test must be linked to this year’s school calendar and the resumption of classes. “I will continue to work for Congress to vote” postponing the date, he said. “At least, the postponement now shows that the Ministry of Education cannot do everything,” he said.

