Tábata Jalil makes his fans sweat with video in the shower

Tábata Jalil, host of the TV Azteca program “Venga la Alegría”, surprised her fans through her social networks by sharing a video where she shows how she relaxes in this hot time.

Through her Instagram account, the 41-year-old Mexican driver shared a video in which she appears wearing a black two-piece swimsuit, while she refreshes herself by taking an outdoor shower.

“Waking up with the heartbeat full of life, is a great gift …”, wrote Tábata Jalil in a post that managed to exceed 432 thousand reproductions, obtaining more than 98 thousand “likes” and exceeding 1,700 comments.

For several years, Tábata Jalil has become one of the “spoiled” presenters of TV Azteca viewers, with her participation during the program “Venga la Alegría”

