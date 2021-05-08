Tábata Jalil looks tremendous figure with session on the beach

Tábata Jalil, the beautiful Mexican reporter and host of TV Azteca, once again surprised her fans through her social networks, by sharing a photo session in which she appears enjoying the beach.

Through her Instagram account, the 41-year-old presenter shared a series of images in which she appears posing with a two-piece swimsuit in green, which left her well-worked figure in view of her admirers.

“I have hugs waiting with no expiration date … sun kisses,” wrote the host in a post that exceeded 73 thousand “likes” and got more than 500 comments, in which her fans were delivered.

For several years now, Tábata Jalil has become one of the viewers’ favorite presenters, due to her appearances and capsules for the morning show “Venga la Alegría.”

