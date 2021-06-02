Tábata Jalil boasts a tremendous figure with a swimsuit session

Tábata Jalil, the beautiful presenter of the TV Azteca program “Venga la Alegría”, surprised her fans again through her social networks by sharing a photo session where she enjoys the beach.

Through her Instagram account, the 41-year-old driver shared a series of photographs in which she appears wearing a black swimsuit, which highlighted her well-worked figure.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Miguel Herrera confirms Tigres’ interest in Orbelín Pineda

“It takes you years to realize that you only needed peace,” wrote the host in the post, which quickly got more than 102 thousand “likes” and exceeded 700 comments.

Tábata Jalil has won the affection of the viewers with her different capsules for the morning program “Venga la Alegría”, becoming one of the favorite hosts of TV Azteca.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: