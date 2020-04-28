Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (PDT-SP) was admitted on Tuesday afternoon, 28, with a lawsuit in the Federal Court of Brasília in which she requires that delegate Alexandre Ramagem be prevented from taking office as director-general of the Federal Police (PF) ). The action states that Ramage “has undeniable proximity to the President of the Republic, as he won the full confidence of the presidential family in the 2018 elections, when he assumed the coordination of the personal security team of then candidate Jair Bolsonaro, after the stab that took during a campaign act in Juiz de Fora (MG) “.

The PDT also filed a writ of mandamus with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to try to prevent the possession of Ramage.

According to lawyer Cristiano Vilela, from the Vilela office, Silva Gomes & Miranda, who represents Tabata, Ramage was appointed director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) because of his proximity to the children of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The lawyer says that on the day that the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, resigned, it was “evidenced” in both his and Bolsonaro’s statements that “the president wants to have access to information about PF investigations”.

“The act of nomination has an unequivocal deviation of purpose, since it did not take into account the principles of morality and impersonality, falling into arbitrariness for imposing its particular interests on the public, which does not conform to a legal, exempt and discretionary choice under the terms of the law, but that jumps to the inevitable illegality “, says Vilela.

In the same action, Tabata also asks that the appointment of Ramage be suspended on a preliminary basis, until the final judgment of the action.

