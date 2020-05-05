From May 8 to 10, in Tabasco there will be an economic stoppage to face the most complicated period of the contingency due to COVID-19

The Tabasco government determined to paralyze the Comercial activity next weekend, as May 10 for being Mother’s day Mobility for shopping increases, and it is necessary to face the most complicated period of the health contingency by the COVID-19.

In a four-minute message, the president Adam Augusto López Hernández reported that from Friday at 4:00 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, chains of supermarkets, supply center, public markets, banking institutions and commercial establishments.

He justified the measure, which was agreed with business managers, because “this is probably the most difficult week for the treatment of this pandemic.”

Therefore, he emphasized, this measure was agreed within the framework of the Mother’s day.

The closure will be next Friday 8 at 4:00 pm and activities will resume on Monday 11 at normal times.

López Hernández recommended maintaining the rule of healthy distance, in this “special weekend for Tabasco residents, on Mother’s Day, and I believe that the love we have for our mothers must reflect on caring for them“

He added that “unfortunately” Tabasco occupies the first places in the incidence of infections at the national level; fifth place in deaths; the second in infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, and the third or fourth in active cases.

