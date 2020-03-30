AN / GH Writing

6 hours ago

Adán Augusto López, Governor of Tabasco, reported this Sunday that after the Covid-19 test, the results were positive. With this, in Mexico there are two state leaders with the disease, the first was that of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad. At a press conference, the head of Health in the entity, Silvia Roldán Fernández, indicated that on March 19 she had a first test that came out negative, but the second one that was performed last Friday came out positive. He explained that López Hernández is in good health and is isolated.

Related topics: