During the past week, the fourth edition of the t2ó Trends & Innovation took place, an event that takes on special relevance in a moment of conjuncture like the one we are experiencing now.

In a total of 10 specialist presentations in different industries and great leaders in the sector, they gathered at this digital symposium in which they presented the trends that will dictate the present and future of brands just in the context that the health emergency will leave.

Reinvention: The Key

In this sense, the axis of most of these presentations was reinvention, an aspect that now needs to be put into practice to face the « new normal » that will be established once the health emergency passes.

Karla López, CEO of t2ó México, indicated during the welcome talk that in times like now, reinvention is the key word.

Now « it is not enough to adapt, but rather it is necessary to have a mentality of continuous change and the challenge is to anticipate these changes. »

In this way, the directive stressed that it is important to understand reinvention as a long-term issue, where it will be vital to consider the present to anticipate the future.

As Jonathan Acosta, director of Global Business Strategy at t2ó Internacional, pointed out, in this game “the ideas to adapt to new contexts start from experience and knowledge”, so the content of this event gains special relevance.

Nothing will be the same

The revival of activities is getting closer and for companies it would be necessary to assume that everything will have changed once the curtains are raised and the doors of businesses are opened.

The best indicator in this regard is the change that was visible in commercial communication during the epidemic.

As mentioned by Gabriel Richaud, general director of the IAB Mexico in his participation, the health situation became « the opportunity to evolve marketing communication », where brands identified that the key was to capture a message that more than just spread certain information, was focused on delivering the value that brands are capable of offering.

In this regard, according to Richaud, it gave way to an actually interactive communication where a new paradigm of active listening was proposed.

We are talking about a new context that will have special visibility in the digital field. Martin Putallaz, Agency Development manager at Google gave some clues about the ‘changing digital marketing ecosystem’ that we are experiencing today.

Putallaz explains that advertising and announcements play a fundamental role in order to make the internet a free and accessible place for everyone, but at the same time, advertising must work ‘for all parties’: users who demand transparency; for publishers and sites that develop content, the same that they want to monetize; and finally for brands that seek to develop effective marketing strategies and at the same time be able to measure their results.

In this sense, the specialist underlines the shared responsibility to protect the information of the users and, with this, contribute to making the internet free and open to all.

The rise of e-commerce

The premise gains special relevance and value if we consider that the new impulse that e-commerce will experience. Strategic agencies will have a vital role in this new scenario.

At least as indicated by Alejandro Ramírez, CEO of t2ó US, who pointed out that the experience will be key, more and more customers will expect to have the same experience online as offline; The concept of omnichannel, which has been talked about for a long time, today takes much greater relevance.

That said, it is anticipated that shoppers will expect every retailer to offer a digital alternative and that even more alternatives will become popular in terms of purchasing methods, shipping, and payment methods; flexibility will be a requirement for all retailers; and, above all, that customers no longer have to exchange experience for security.

Therefore, brands must now reinvent themselves as they do their operational fulfillment with respect to the consumer. In this regard, he explained that previously communication was limited or unidirectional, on the other hand, in the digital connection with the client, development and innovation and the timing of planning is bidirectional.

Given the above context, Ramírez comments that « clients do not expect agencies to be there only », but will seek to be productive and purposeful in relation to actions, strategies and solutions. They will not only seek a business relationship, but a partnership.

An example of the above was the case presented by Alessandro Scartezzini, CEO of t2ó IT, agency that is in charge of the digital operation of Giordano Vini, who explained that during the pandemic the offer to new customers had to be improved, a page was designed landing, there were improvements in the graphic style, which evidently led to rethink the user experience strategy, a new data driven attribution model was implemented, campaign management was better worked and awareness was started to be calculated brand online.

The keys to growth

Therefore, the success of business in Mexico for the future could depend on three key concepts: voice, training and culture.

Jorge Pedrero, Head of Loyalty and Career Business at ISDI Mexico, described the future as uncertain. Especially, because many of the skills that businesses will need in a few years, will not be the same that are required now. This represents a huge challenge.

That is why the expert pointed out that businesses and professionals have to tackle a new format of continuous training. Companies must invest in improving, updating and renewing the skills of their personnel. In addition, you must renew the skills of your staff and lose the fear of reinventing yourself at all times.

The above will become more relevant if we consider the way in which certain technologies such as voice assistants will grow.

Stephanie de Luna, CEO of Women in Voice Mexico, assures that these technologies had remarkable growth in the United States. Therefore, she is sure that very soon they will be a crucial element for the country’s businesses, so they must invest in them as soon as possible.

And it is that, in his opinion, the voice is not only the most natural form of communication for people. He stated that it is extremely convenient and helps businesses to give their users an even more dynamic experience. Not to mention that it allows brands to develop their own voice.

The truth is that large investments in this regard will not suffice. The bet must be made from the inside.

Roberto Mourey, president of the Mettaliderazgo Institute, believes that there needs to be a new culture within companies for them to achieve their goals. And for this, he affirms that the role that leaders have within the country’s business must first be reconsidered.

To do this, the expert points out that businesses must create leaders who focus on the individual, where each individual within the organization wants to drive change towards success. And find a way to join efforts and prioritize goals to move faster and more efficiently.

The world will move again

Addressing all these aspects will be vital to embrace the new normal. The world is about to start reactivating, and companies should be prepared.

As Marcos Órdenes, Waze’s head of agencies for LATAM, mentioned, “we are recalculating life and experiencing a new normal”, where it would be important to recognize the new habits, needs and interests of consumers.

The challenge will not be easy. Alejandro Pérez Galindo CEO of AXA Keralty, assured that « we are facing an issue of human behavior that is especially complex », where digital can be the key to understanding the environment, where brands should have, as Rodrigo González CMO pointed out. Grupo Posadas, « a constant philosophy focused on the consumer where studies can find new ways to operate and update products to offer satisfactory experiences. »

The truth is that this digital recomposition should not be done only with the experimentation of new platforms, services or products.

As Alejandro López CMO of KFC concluded, “digital transformation is something that has to happen from the business culture and then arrive at the processes. Right now you should think inward rather than outward. If the company does not transform inland, no innovation will be capitalized. ”

With this accumulation of knowledge the fourth edition of the t2ó Trends & Innovation 2020 came to an end, an event with a different format achieved its mission: to deliver trends for a future that looks complex, but full of opportunities.

Reinvent yourself for success

Knowing these trends, t2ó is committed to a new positioning, which departs from the traditional concept of agency, seeking a new company model that reinforces its mission of being customer and business oriented, relying on technology to provide a committed service and of quality in the activation of the audiences in the different digital channels. The three fundamental pillars of its new positioning are Business, Technology and Activation.

« The contribution of t2ó’s value lies in the in-depth knowledge of the brand business, a value proposition with a high technological weight and finally, as a consequence of the foregoing, to continue being » best in class « in the activation of channels » , comments the company’s CEO, Óscar Alonso. “A new funnel that goes beyond the acquisition and repetition of clients for brands where there is a clear objective: to maximize the user’s LTV with the company,” explains Óscar.

This change has been accompanied by a renewal in the visual identity of the agency in which it is committed to adopting less robust ways to convey an especially strong message: renewal, invention and progress for the future.

