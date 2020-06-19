It will be a summer with a huge line of gifts and discounts, plus the opportunity to win over $ 2 million dollars in prizes like a Tesla Model 3

T-Mobile and Sprint celebrate their function in the best way you know what it is Pampering your users with an incredible rewards, gifts and giveaways program.

In addition, T-Mobile welcomes you to Sprint with the greatest summer offers it has ever had: a huge line of gifts and discounts from brands like Redbox, Burger King and Postmates, among others.

. @ TMobile Welcomes @sprint to T-Mobile Tuesdays with Blockbuster Summer Lineup: https://t.co/psy499lePy – T-Mobile Newsroom (@TMobileNews) June 18, 2020

Furthermore, the opportunity to win over $ 2 million dollars in prizes like a Tesla Model 3.

Next Tuesday, June 23 T-Mobile Tuesdays begin it will now be the favorite day for customers.

“We believe that customers do not have to spend more or accumulate points to be valued, especially now. At T-Mobile, we want to simply thank you because you are with us, and we are with you”Said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

These promotions raffles and offers is the way to T-Mobile to show their appreciation to their users and new Sprint users.

Clients of Sprint can connect by roaming on T-Mobile’s LTE network and gain access to more than double the number of LTE towers than on the Sprint network alone.

Additionally, Sprint customers with a OnePlus 8 5G, an LG V60 ThinQ 5G, any of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphones, or the Samsung A71 5G (released June 19) can take advantage of the first and only 5G network in the United States. from T-Mobile and They will be ready by the time the 2.5 GHz spectrum is activated.

T-Mobile has partnered with leading brands such as Postmates, Burger King, Redbox, Atom Tickets, Shell and its Fuel Rewards program, among others, to provide iAmazing deals every week throughout the summer.

And everyone, including AT&T and Verizon customers, will have a chance to win prizes like a Tesla Model 3, a total of $ 100,000 in cash prizes and much more.

On June 23, there will be the first 20 lucky giveaway winners will receive a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone. And throughout the summer, there will be even more opportunities to win big; This includes a total of $ 100,000 in cash prizes and a Tesla Model 3.

Every week throughout the summer, there will be delicious deals on Burger King, Popeyes, Baskin-Robbins and much more

T-Mobile is covering order deliveries from favorite local restaurants and more throughout the summer. With Postmates Unlimited, customers can receive free delivery of orders with an eligible purchase amount, plus special offers for members and access to exclusive gifts and events, among other benefits.

There will also be unlimited access to MyTelemedicine for the rest of the year, in these times when telemedicine is more necessary than ever.

With TMobile Tuesdays, customers will receive a six-month membership to get 24-hour, 7-day-a-week access to telehealth doctors for just $ 40 per appointment, discounts on important health care services like ophthalmology, dentistry, home medical supplies and much more (with a value of $ 90), and all this from the Access a Doctor app on iOS or Android phones.

With T-Mobile Tuesdays too there will be gas discounts from Shell and the Fuel Rewards program, with 25 ¢ less per gallon in a full tank of gasoline, up to 20 gallons (a $ 5 discount), also beginning June 23 and for four consecutive weeks.

How to access all this?

Download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (for Android or iOS). Starting Tuesday, June 23, Sprint and T-Mobile customers who have that week’s offers each Tuesday and redeem them by clicking Redeem or opening the “My Stuff” tab and clicking Redeem on each offer saved.

T-Mobile believes brands should demonstrate loyalty to their customers, not the other way around

For more information on visit T-Mobile Tuesdays.