T-Mobile to offer subscribers discounted YouTube TV service



YouTube TV offers more than twice as many channels as TVision.

Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

T-Mobile to Offer Subscribers Google’s YouTube TV Online Cable Channel Bundle Starting at $ 55 / Month, which means that you have a discount of $ 10 from the standard price of the service.

The offer, which begins April 6, will be available to all T-Mobile regular monthly or postpaid wireless customers.

It should be noted that YouTube TV includes more than 85 cable channels, including CNN, ESPN and TBSas well as local broadcast stations in most cities.

T-Mobile customers who want a less premium package can pay $ 10 per month for the Philo TV service, which means it also has a $ 10 discount. That service includes more than 60 channels, but focuses on cheaper prices like AMC, Lifetime, and Nickelodeon.

In addition to promoting YouTube TV, T-Mobile also announced that it would shut down its online cable television platform, known as TVision., as reported in Forbes.

TVision’s service cost between $ 40 and $ 60 a month last year. But managing relationships with the big entertainment companies that supply the channels was not an easy task for T-Mobile, with some claiming that the company violated contracts on how it included and excluded channels from its TVision packages.

“This change may come as a surprise to some with the launch of TVision’s streaming services last year. But innovation rarely follows a straight line, “said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

